|
Watch as NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission attempts to grab a sample from an asteroid
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
This afternoon, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will grab a small sample of rocks from the surface of an asteroid named Bennu zooming through space more than 200 million miles from Earth. It’s an ambitious task, but if it works, OSIRIS-REx may eventually return to Earth with the largest sample of material from another space body since NASA’s Apollo missions to the Moon.
The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has been circling Bennu for the last two years, mapping its surface and hunting for the right spot to snag these rocks. After an intense amount of planning from the mission team, the engineers have a target all picked out on Bennu and are ready to send their spacecraft down to the surface. OSIRIS-REx will lightly touch the surface of Bennu with an...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
101955 Bennu Second most hazardous near-Earth asteroid
NASA attempts first ever mission to retrieve sample from asteroidA NASA spacecraft will make a daring attempt on Tuesday afternoon to collect a sample from an asteroid, and then bring it back to Earth. If successful, this..
CBS News
Nasa's Osiris-Rex probe aims for daring 'high five' with asteroid BennuOsiris-Rex will make the briefest of contacts with Asteroid Bennu to try to pick up rock samples.
BBC News
US to collect, return asteroid sample for 1st timeA spacecraft circling an ancient asteroid 200 million miles away will attempt to descend to its surface Tuesday. The OSIRIS-REx mission aims to bring back at..
USATODAY.com
A NASA spacecraft is poised to snag the largest sample of rocks from an asteroid everAn artistic rendering of OSIRIS-REx about to collect a sample from an asteroid named Bennu. | Image: NASA
OSIRIS-REx is about to perform its signature..
The Verge
OSIRIS-REx Sample-return mission by NASA from asteroid 101955 Bennu
NASA Independent space agency of the United States Federal Government
'Touch-and-go': NASA probe aims for daring 'high five' with asteroid
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:48Published
Nokia announces deal with NASA to put 4G cell network on the moonNokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon.The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday..
New Zealand Herald
Moon Earth's natural satellite
Nokia and NASA to build first 4G cell network on the MoonWith competition among Earth's telecoms providers as fierce as ever, equipment maker Nokia announced its expansion into a new market on Monday, winning a deal to..
WorldNews
NASA announces partnerships for Moon explorationNASA has partnered with 14 American companies to develop a range of technologies that will help with Artemis operations on the Moon by the end of the decade...
USATODAY.com
New Shepard: Jeff Bezos' rocket tests Nasa Moon landing techThe New Shepard rocket carried technology designed to return humans to the Moon in four years.
BBC News
US and seven other countries sign NASA’s Artemis Accords to set rules for exploring the MoonAn artistic rendering of humans exploring the Moon. | Image: NASA
Today, NASA announced that eight countries — including the United States — have..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this