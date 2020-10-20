Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch as NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission attempts to grab a sample from an asteroid

The Verge Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Watch as NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission attempts to grab a sample from an asteroidThis afternoon, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will grab a small sample of rocks from the surface of an asteroid named Bennu zooming through space more than 200 million miles from Earth. It’s an ambitious task, but if it works, OSIRIS-REx may eventually return to Earth with the largest sample of material from another space body since NASA’s Apollo missions to the Moon.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has been circling Bennu for the last two years, mapping its surface and hunting for the right spot to snag these rocks. After an intense amount of planning from the mission team, the engineers have a target all picked out on Bennu and are ready to send their spacecraft down to the surface. OSIRIS-REx will lightly touch the surface of Bennu with an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday 04:06

 Tuesday is game day for NASA, when its OSIRIS-Rex Spacecraft attempts to collect a sample from an asteroid that will later return to earth - a historic first. Mike Augustyniak speaks with NASA scientist Dr. Jason Dworkin about the mission (4:06) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Oct. 17, 2020

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

101955 Bennu 101955 Bennu Second most hazardous near-Earth asteroid

NASA attempts first ever mission to retrieve sample from asteroid

 A NASA spacecraft will make a daring attempt on Tuesday afternoon to collect a sample from an asteroid, and then bring it back to Earth. If successful, this..
CBS News

Nasa's Osiris-Rex probe aims for daring 'high five' with asteroid Bennu

 Osiris-Rex will make the briefest of contacts with Asteroid Bennu to try to pick up rock samples.
BBC News

US to collect, return asteroid sample for 1st time

 A spacecraft circling an ancient asteroid 200 million miles away will attempt to descend to its surface Tuesday. The OSIRIS-REx mission aims to bring back at..
USATODAY.com

A NASA spacecraft is poised to snag the largest sample of rocks from an asteroid ever

 An artistic rendering of OSIRIS-REx about to collect a sample from an asteroid named Bennu. | Image: NASA

OSIRIS-REx is about to perform its signature..
The Verge

OSIRIS-REx OSIRIS-REx Sample-return mission by NASA from asteroid 101955 Bennu


NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States Federal Government

'Touch-and-go': NASA probe aims for daring 'high five' with asteroid [Video]

'Touch-and-go': NASA probe aims for daring 'high five' with asteroid

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Nokia announces deal with NASA to put 4G cell network on the moon

 Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon.The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday..
New Zealand Herald

Moon Moon Earth's natural satellite

Nokia and NASA to build first 4G cell network on the Moon

 With competition among Earth's telecoms providers as fierce as ever, equipment maker Nokia announced its expansion into a new market on Monday, winning a deal to..
WorldNews

NASA announces partnerships for Moon exploration

 NASA has partnered with 14 American companies to develop a range of technologies that will help with Artemis operations on the Moon by the end of the decade...
USATODAY.com

New Shepard: Jeff Bezos' rocket tests Nasa Moon landing tech

 The New Shepard rocket carried technology designed to return humans to the Moon in four years.
BBC News

US and seven other countries sign NASA’s Artemis Accords to set rules for exploring the Moon

 An artistic rendering of humans exploring the Moon. | Image: NASA

Today, NASA announced that eight countries — including the United States — have..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

NASA Attempts Historic Asteroid Mission [Video]

NASA Attempts Historic Asteroid Mission

The spacecraft Osiris Rex will touch down on asteroid after orbiting the rock for the past two years. Once it lands, it will extend a robotic arm and attempt to get a sample.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published
NASA to make history, attempt to land on asteroid with Arizona-headquartered OSIRIS-REx mission [Video]

NASA to make history, attempt to land on asteroid with Arizona-headquartered OSIRIS-REx mission

NASA could make history on Tuesday as their spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, will attempt to land on an ancient asteroid 200 million miles away from Earth.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:45Published
NASA Attempting To Collect Sample From Asteroid That Will Return To Earth [Video]

NASA Attempting To Collect Sample From Asteroid That Will Return To Earth

NASA will make history, and KDKA's Meghan Schiller talks with NASA scientist Danny Glavin.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Head of Russian space program calls for more international cooperation in NASA’s Moon plans

Head of Russian space program calls for more international cooperation in NASA’s Moon plans Dmitry Rogozin | Photo by Alexander Ryumin\TASS via Getty Images The head of Russia’s space program said today that NASA’s plans to send people back to...
The Verge

NASA just brought 7 countries into its new Artemis Accords — an agreement to explore the moon and Mars together. China and Russia are not among them.

 To join NASA on the moon and Mars, countries must agree to some rules: be peaceful, mine space resources sustainably, and don't leave junk everywhere.
Business Insider Also reported by •Ars Technica

NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

 When NASA returns to the Moon sometime in 2024, it wants to have an efficient and reliable way for its astronauts to communicate with one another, and it’s...
engadget Also reported by •UpworthyCBS NewsEurasia Review

Tweets about this