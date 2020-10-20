LEGO has 2 Minecraft kits on the way with new minifigures, bees, and more
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Today, we’re getting a closer look at two upcoming LEGO Minecraft creations ahead of being launched later in the year. After making an exciting entrance into the digital Minecraft world earlier in the year, one of the new kits brings brick-built bees into the theme for the first time. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Minecraft bee farm set, as well as the other upcoming build.
