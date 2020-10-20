Windows 10 October 2020 Update (20H2) rolling out now -- here's how to get it Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

If you've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the latest feature update for Windows 10, we've got some great news -- it's rolling out to compatible systems now. The October 2020 Update, or Windows 10 20H2, if you prefer, includes improvements to Microsoft Edge, a refreshed Start menu, new Settings, and better notifications. SEE ALSO: Beware the 'Windows Update' that can install malware, steal your personal information, and encrypt your PC Redesigned Windows 10 with blur effects looks incredible! Microsoft lists these as the key improvements in the update: Alt + Tab = The quick way to access your apps…


