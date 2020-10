Root targets $6B+ valuation in pending IPO, a boon for insurtech startups Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

This morning Root Insurance, a neo-insurance provider that has attracted ample private capital for its auto-insurance business, is targeting a valuation of as much as $6.34 billion in its pending IPO. The former startup follows insurtech leader Lemonade to the public markets during a year in which IPOs have been well-received by investors focused more […] This morning Root Insurance, a neo-insurance provider that has attracted ample private capital for its auto-insurance business, is targeting a valuation of as much as $6.34 billion in its pending IPO. The former startup follows insurtech leader Lemonade to the public markets during a year in which IPOs have been well-received by investors focused more […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this