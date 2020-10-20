Green Deals: Sun Joe 2800PSI Electric Pressure Washer $200, more
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Today only, Woot offers the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX 2800PSI Electric Pressure Washer for *$199.99*. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $250 at retailers like Amazon. This model delivers everything you need to tackle outdoor cleanups with up to 2800PSI of pressure. You’ll receive a few different tips, a detachable hose, and more with purchase. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
