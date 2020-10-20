USANA Health: 3Q Earnings Snapshot Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $30.5 million.



The Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share.



The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $298.5 million in the period.



USANA Health shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $77.65, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USNA 👓 View full article

