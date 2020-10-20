Netflix reports slump in subscriber growth Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

's subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the northern hemisphere summer months after surging in the spring fueled by pandemic lockdowns that corralled millions of people in their homes.The summer slump came as more... Netflix 's subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the northern hemisphere summer months after surging in the spring fueled by pandemic lockdowns that corralled millions of people in their homes.The summer slump came as more... 👓 View full article

