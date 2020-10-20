Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans a get out the vote 'Among Us' stream at 9 PM

engadget Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
About a year ago the campaign for Donald Trump joined Twitch to push promotional live streams, and tonight, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will host her first stream on the service. Trump’s foray into Twitch streaming was curious after hi...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: The best moments from AOC's first star-studded Twitch stream

The best moments from AOC's first star-studded Twitch stream 00:58

 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s first Twitch stream was an enormous success .The event was done to encourage voter participation and was also a genuinely delightful stream of Among Us.It was also one of the most popular Twitch streams in history and AOC had over 435,000 concurrent viewers at her...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AOC Fires Back at ‘Unhinged’ Trump Name-Dropping Her During Debate [Video]

AOC Fires Back at ‘Unhinged’ Trump Name-Dropping Her During Debate

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a signature Twitter takedown of Donald Trump on Thursday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Favored To Win Reelection [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Favored To Win Reelection

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the overwhelming favorite in her reelection race in New York's 14th Congressional district. Her Republican opponent, John Cummings has still raised $9.6 million —..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Had Some Thoughts on Donald Trump's "AOC Plus 3" Call Out [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Had Some Thoughts on Donald Trump's "AOC Plus 3" Call Out

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib all responded as well.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

AOC urges early voting before casting ballot in NY

 New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined long lines of voters hoping to cast their vote early in the Bronx. Ocasio-Cortez said she was casting...
SBS Also reported by •The Verge

AOC’s Among Us stream is now a Twitch legend

AOC’s Among Us stream is now a Twitch legend Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez achieved what many non-gaming figures have tried and failed to do, and managed to successfully crossover onto Twitch. As...
The Next Web Also reported by •TechCrunchThe VergeMashableFOXNews.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Twitch stream should be the blueprint for voter outreach

 Using digital culture to engage with voters tends to have mixed results, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leading the way for a new generation of politicians...
Mashable


Tweets about this