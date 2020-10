Political strategist turned tech investor Bradley Tusk on SPACs as a tool for VCs Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bradley Tusk has become known in recent years for being involved in what’s about to get hot, from his early days advising Uber, to writing one of the first checks to the insurance startup Lemonade, to pushing forward the idea that we should be using the smart devices in our pockets to vote. Indeed, because […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mumin Al Shawaf RT @alshawafmumin: Political strategist turned tech investor #BradleyTusk on SPACs as a tool for VCs https://t.co/Dw0D2FEVY2 1 week ago Jimmy R. Political strategist turned tech investor Bradley Tusk on SPACs as a tool for VCs https://t.co/WxKCV6OCQp 1 week ago