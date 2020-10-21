Global  
 

Netflix StreamFest: Free Netflix And Chill For A Weekend

Fossbytes Wednesday, 21 October 2020
After killing its 30-day free trial, Netflix is bringing StreamFest to give users a free weekend of its streaming services. First reported by Protocol, the Netflix StreamFest will go live on December 4. Netflix COO Greg Peters confirmed the event during the company’s Q3 earnings call. “We think that giving everyone in a country access […]
