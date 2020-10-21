Netflix StreamFest: Free Netflix And Chill For A Weekend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Netflix Movies That Will Become Future Classics



We never thought this streaming service would be offering up such potential classics! For this list, we’ll be looking at narrative films that the streaming giant has produced or distributed that we.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:22 Published 2 weeks ago Facebook's portal TV device gets Netflix app



Facebook's Portal TV, the screen-less camera device which gets plugged into a big screen is all set to treat users with the experience of streamer Netflix. According to The Verge, Facebook made the big.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Early Reactions to The Haunting of Bly Manor



Will this follow-up give horror another turn of the screw? For this list, we’re sharing our thoughts on the second season of Netflix’s “The Haunting” anthology series. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Netflix will offer its library for free to Indian non-subscribers for a weekend Earlier this month, Netflix said that it’s ending the 30-day long free trial that it used to entice people into getting a subscription. Today, during its...

The Next Web 2 hours ago





Tweets about this