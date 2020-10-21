Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fortnite’s Halloween event includes a J Balvin concert

The Verge Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Fortnite’s Halloween event includes a J Balvin concertPhoto by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event is back, and this year’s edition sounds like the most ambitious yet. Today, Epic Games revealed the return of “Fortnitemares,” and like past events, it will add some spooky elements to the battle royale island. But there’s a twist: Halloween night will also feature a virtual concert from reggaeton star J Balvin.

First, the in-game element. In the past, Fortnitemares has included special game modes and zombies infesting the main island, but this year’s version sounds very different. Here’s how Epic describes it:



Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself. After being eliminated in solo, duos, or squads, return to battle as a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Epic Games Epic Games American video game company

These are the Xbox Series X games that will include next-gen optimizations at launch

 Microsoft is revealing a “selection” of new and cross-gen Xbox Series X games that will be available at launch with optimizations for both the Series X and..
The Verge
Judge Calls Epic Games ‘Not Honest’ for Bypassing Apple’s 'Fortnite' Payment System [Video]

Judge Calls Epic Games ‘Not Honest’ for Bypassing Apple’s 'Fortnite' Payment System

Epic is currently seeking a temporary court order that would force Apple to unblock 'Fortnite' from its App Store.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees [Video]

Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees

A group of Apple's critics - including Spotify Technology, Match Group and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games - have joined a nonprofit group that plans to advocate for legal and regulatory action to challenge the iPhone maker's App Store practices. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

J Balvin J Balvin Colombian reggaeton singer

Quavo Appears to Pitch McDonald's on His Own 'Meal' Deal Sponsorship

 Quavo appears to wanna be the next Travis Scott or J Balvin ... as far as hamburgers go. The Migos rapper just posted some pics of himself at a McDonald's --..
TMZ.com
McDonald's teams up With J Balvin for new Celebrity Meal [Video]

McDonald's teams up With J Balvin for new Celebrity Meal

The fast-food chain is creating another celebrity meal following the success of Travis Scott's recent collaboration with the company.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Halloween Halloween Holiday celebrated October 31

Apple TV Plus will get classic Peanuts holiday specials as part of a new streaming deal

 The Peanuts crew. | Image: Apple

Apple TV Plus will be getting the beloved Peanuts Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holiday specials added to..
The Verge
Riverwalk Halloween Hunt | Morning Blend [Video]

Riverwalk Halloween Hunt | Morning Blend

Halloween Hunt is a new not-too-spooky free virtual Halloween celebration along Tampa’s spectacular Riverwalk that the whole family can enjoy.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:32Published

Italian politician slams Halloween celebrations amidst coronavirus restrictions

 The governor of Italy's Campania region warned Italians not to embrace the 'immense stupid American extravagance' of Halloween, while announcing a 10pm curfew..
SBS

Halloween amid COVID-19: You can lower the risks of trick-or-treating, if you're creative

 We are public health researchers — but also parents of children thrilled for Halloween. Here's how we strike the balance in celebrating this year.
USATODAY.com

Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games


Agence France-Presse Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris

The US government plans to file antitrust charges against Google today

 Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General William Bar has filed suit against Google for illegal monopolization of the search and..
The Verge

Young Australians are being 'aggressively radicalised' through right-wing extremism, federal police warn

 The AFP's deputy commissioner singled out young people drawn to right-wing extremism as being at risk of "aggressive" radicalisation online.
SBS

Facebook VP says the platform rejected more than 2 million ads for trying to obstruct voting

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook vice president for global affairs Nick Clegg said the company has rejected 2.2 million ads across..
The Verge
Facebook Blocks Suicide Livestream: Euthanasia Supporter [Video]

Facebook Blocks Suicide Livestream: Euthanasia Supporter

Facebook has banned a terminally ill Frenchman from livestreaming after he announced plans to broadcast his death on the platform, Agence France-Presse reported Saturday per French 24. Alain Cocq, 57, suffers from a painful and incurable illness that causes the walls of his arteries to stick together and has said he expects to die within the week after spending the last 34 years in the terminal stage of his disease, the outlet reported.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NEW Zoo hosts annual Halloween 'Zoo Boo' event [Video]

NEW Zoo hosts annual Halloween 'Zoo Boo' event

The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is hosting the "Zoo Boo" again this year for Halloween.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:28Published
WEB EXTRA: Drive-thru Halloween [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Drive-thru Halloween

The pandemic is changing how we do a lot of things, including celebrating holidays. Check out this drive-thru Halloween event in Dallas, Texas.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this