Fortnite’s Halloween event includes a J Balvin concert
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images
Fortnite’s annual Halloween event is back, and this year’s edition sounds like the most ambitious yet. Today, Epic Games revealed the return of “Fortnitemares,” and like past events, it will add some spooky elements to the battle royale island. But there’s a twist: Halloween night will also feature a virtual concert from reggaeton star J Balvin.
First, the in-game element. In the past, Fortnitemares has included special game modes and zombies infesting the main island, but this year’s version sounds very different. Here’s how Epic describes it:
Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself. After being eliminated in solo, duos, or squads, return to battle as a...
