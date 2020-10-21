Global  
 

How to download the Windows 10 October 2020 Update (20H2) ISO right now

betanews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
After months of testing with Insiders, Microsoft has finally released the latest big upgrade for Windows 10. Known variously as Windows 10 October 2020 Update and Windows 10 20H2, the update brings some important and exciting changes to Microsoft's famous operating system. As is usually the case, Microsoft is performing a staggered rollout which means most people checking Windows Update won't see the update for a number of weeks. But if you want to get up to date right away, you can download the Window 10 October 2020 Update / 20H2 ISO and install it immediately. Here's what you need… [Continue Reading]
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published
 2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update October 18

2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update October 4

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:57Published
