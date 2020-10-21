Global  
 

Fire TV boxes are getting a host of new hands-free features via paired Alexa devices

The Verge Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Fire TV boxes are getting a host of new hands-free features via paired Alexa devicesUsing a paired Alexa device you can do more hands-free with the Fire TV. | Image: Amazon

If you’ve got an Amazon Fire TV box, hate picking up a voice remote, and have a separate Alexa-enabled device like an Echo smart speaker, then I have some great news. A new update rolling out this week is adding a host of new hands-free features to the Fire TV like being able to use it to view calendars or the weather, control menus, and play music.

Although many of these smart display-like features have been available on the Fire TV before thanks to Amazon’s voice remote, what’s new is being able to access them hands-free. You’ll need to pair an external Alexa-enabled device like an Amazon Echo to get the functionality to work, however. The Fire TV Cube is the only one of Amazon’s streaming boxes to have the far-field mics to handle...
