Save up to 32% on C by GE light strips, dimmer switches, and more from $20
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip for *$48.44 shipped *when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $1.50, and marks a new 2020 Amazon low. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside dimmable capabilities. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered. Over 125 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from *$20*.