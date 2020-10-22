Global  
 

Apple’s new iPad Air gets $40 pre-order discount, the best price yet

9to5Toys Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Amazon offers Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for *$559 shipped*. That’s a $40 savings off the regular going pre-order price and the best we’ve seen all-time by $10. Apple’s new iPad Air is highlight anticipated with a completely refreshed design centered around a 10.9-inch Retina display. You’ll also find support for Apple Pencil, 12 and 7MP cameras, and more that’s all backed by the new A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention, there’s the refreshed TouchID button that’s pretty cool too.

News video: iPad Air Getting Big Upgrade

iPad Air Getting Big Upgrade 00:26

 iPad Air Getting Big Upgrade

New iPad Air Reviews: 'The Best Tablet for Most People' With New Pro-Like Design and Features at Lower Price

 Last month, Apple introduced a new iPad Air with a larger 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, a faster A14 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, and Touch ID built into the...
MacRumours.com

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air goes up for pre-order with $40 discount

 Walmart is currently offering the all-new 4th Generation Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB in two colors for *$559 shipped* as a pre-order. Slated to ship on...
9to5Toys

Apple's gorgeous new iPad Air is available for pre-order

 *QUICK LINKS:* · *Buy the new Apple iPad Air:* Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Verizon, Target -------------------- ICYMI: Apple announced the new...
Mashable


