Apple’s new iPad Air gets $40 pre-order discount, the best price yet Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Amazon offers Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for *$559 shipped*. That’s a $40 savings off the regular going pre-order price and the best we’ve seen all-time by $10. Apple’s new iPad Air is highlight anticipated with a completely refreshed design centered around a 10.9-inch Retina display. You’ll also find support for Apple Pencil, 12 and 7MP cameras, and more that’s all backed by the new A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention, there’s the refreshed TouchID button that’s pretty cool too.



