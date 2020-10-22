New marketplace aims to promote transparency in AI and machine learning Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The major challenges faced by businesses looking to implement AI and machine learning include transparency, bias, and quality of training data. Swedish startup Unbiased is launching a new Data Marketplace on the Telos blockchain platform, aimed at providing privacy-centric and decentralized development tools to companies working with AI and Machine Learning applications. These include tools to help with data collection, annotation, labeling and analytics, all with blockchain certificates. Unbiased uses the Telos blockchain to track actions on the Data Marketplace platform, including the creation of projects and tasks, worker contributions and the exchange of data to ensure transparency across the… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New website lets you see McDonalds ice cream machine status



Never be disappointed by a broken McDonald's ice cream machine again! A new website called McBroken.com let's you look up what locations have broken ice cream machines. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 1 day ago Recontextualizing Context In Real-Time: Illuma’s Mason



LONDON -- Contextual ad targeting is emerging as an antidote to the narrowing playing field for ad targeting technologies - but what if "context" is not what you think? GDPR, CCPA, the deprecation of.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:45 Published 3 days ago The Evolution Of CTV Ad Measurement: InMobi’s Barthur



It is a young medium with so much potential - but connected TV still needs to develop a set of new skills if it is going to satisfy advertisers getting excited about the opportunities. Emarketer.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 11:08 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this

