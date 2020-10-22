New marketplace aims to promote transparency in AI and machine learning
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () The major challenges faced by businesses looking to implement AI and machine learning include transparency, bias, and quality of training data. Swedish startup Unbiased is launching a new Data Marketplace on the Telos blockchain platform, aimed at providing privacy-centric and decentralized development tools to companies working with AI and Machine Learning applications. These include tools to help with data collection, annotation, labeling and analytics, all with blockchain certificates. Unbiased uses the Telos blockchain to track actions on the Data Marketplace platform, including the creation of projects and tasks, worker contributions and the exchange of data to ensure transparency across the… [Continue Reading]
