Home Depot reduces garage storage accessories by up to 50%, today only

9to5Toys Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking *up to 50% off* storage for your garage and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Husky Steel Storage Bench at *$230.99*. As a comparison, that’s a $100 savings from the original price and down around $70 from the regular going rate. Today’s deal is also $10 less than our previous mention. This bunch offers a “heavy duty” steel frame, removable shelving, and a wood top with seating for two. It’s a great way to add some extra storage and seating to your garage or work area. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

0
