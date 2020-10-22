Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple TV app launching on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next month

9to5Mac Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The Apple TV app is officially coming to games consoles, starting with an announcement from Sony. On the PlayStation blog, the company revealed that the Apple TV app will be available on November 12, that’s the same day as the PlayStation 5 release date.

The app will be made available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Just like the smart TV apps, users will be able to subscribe and enjoy Apple TV+ originals, and access their movie and TV show purchases from the iTunes Store.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos

Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos 01:10

 Tech giant Apple has recently launched the channel Apple Music TV which is exclusively for music videos. According to The Verge, Apple Music TV is a free, curated, 24-hour live stream of popular music videos where American users can watch videos in the browse tabs of the Apple Music app and on the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Palo Alto 8th Grader Wins Award In Apple Coding Contest [Video]

Palo Alto 8th Grader Wins Award In Apple Coding Contest

Don Ford reports on a Peninsula teenager who has started his own app company and recently won an Apple coding award (10-14-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:05Published
Judge Calls Epic Games ‘Not Honest’ for Bypassing Apple’s 'Fortnite' Payment System [Video]

Judge Calls Epic Games ‘Not Honest’ for Bypassing Apple’s 'Fortnite' Payment System

Epic is currently seeking a temporary court order that would force Apple to unblock 'Fortnite' from its App Store.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Apple Under Fire for App Store Practices [Video]

Apple Under Fire for App Store Practices

Apple is under fire from a coalition of companies that have deemed app store practices unfair. Among the coalition: Spotify, Epic Games, and Tinder. Cheddar's Kristen Scholer and Jill Wagner have the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:32Published

Tweets about this