The Trial of the Chicago 7 doesn’t know who its villain is

Niko Tavernise/ NETFLIX © 2020The Trial of the Chicago 7 really shouldn't be so fun to watch. The film, which premiered on Netflix last weekend, tells the story of a historic miscarriage of justice. In 1968, during that year's Democratic National Convention in Chicago, eight men were charged with inciting a riot when their protest against the Vietnam War led to a confrontation with police in front of the Conrad Hilton hotel. Aaron Sorkin 's film follows Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, John Froines, Lee Weiner , and Bobby Seale, as they mount their defense against a biased court.It feels timely, too, given this summer's Black Lives Matter protests and their ongoing fallout — protesters are again being charged after demanding...


