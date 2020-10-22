Global  
 

Tom Holland's Nathan Drake revealed in first photo from the long-in-development Uncharted movie

The Verge Thursday, 22 October 2020
Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake revealed in first photo from the long-in-development Uncharted movieIt’s been over a decade since work began on a movie based on Naughty Dog’s popular Uncharted games. In that time, the film has cycled through seven directors, five release dates, and a series of scripts and actors. But a new picture from star Tom Holland — who’ll be playing a younger version of series hero Nathan Drake — in full costume as the character gives the best evidence yet that the film is actually happening this time.

The shot is admittedly not much to go by — just a still of Holland in Drake’s cargo pants / henley combo and matching pistol holsters. But looking closely reveals the ring, which, in the game’s canon, belongs to Nathan’s maybe-ancestor Sir Francis Drake.


