|
Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake revealed in first photo from the long-in-development Uncharted movie
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
It’s been over a decade since work began on a movie based on Naughty Dog’s popular Uncharted games. In that time, the film has cycled through seven directors, five release dates, and a series of scripts and actors. But a new picture from star Tom Holland — who’ll be playing a younger version of series hero Nathan Drake — in full costume as the character gives the best evidence yet that the film is actually happening this time.
The shot is admittedly not much to go by — just a still of Holland in Drake’s cargo pants / henley combo and matching pistol holsters. But looking closely reveals the ring, which, in the game’s canon, belongs to Nathan’s maybe-ancestor Sir Francis Drake.
View this post on Instagram
...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tom Holland (actor) English actor
Benedict Cumberbatch Set to Reprise Doctor Strange for ‘Spider-Man 3’ | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:20Published
Tom Holland had doubts over The Devil All the Time role
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Movies to watch in September
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
Nathan Drake (Uncharted) protagonist of the ''Uncharted'' series
Naughty Dog American video game developer
Francis Drake English sailor and privateer
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Facebook Oversight Board open for business, the appeals of content removed from Facebook and InstagramThe Facebook Oversight Board will take appeals who want to contest the fact they had content taken down from Facebook and Instagram.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James, Black activists fight back against stealth voter suppression campaigns on Facebook, InstagramLeBron James, Black activists are mounting a counteroffensive against a surge of election misinformation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp.
USATODAY.com
DNA Special: How safe are social media platforms and apps?According to an estimate, about 180 crore photos are uploaded every week on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, which is equal to the..
DNA
Facebook Dating launches in Europe after lengthy delayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook Dating, the social network’s competitor to Tinder and other dating apps, launches today in Europe..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this