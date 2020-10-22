Amazon’s Fire TV Stick drops to 2020 low, now just $30 Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Bed Bath and Beyond is offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for *$29.99** *with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $39 or more. For comparison, it goes for $50 at Amazon right now, hasn’t fetched below $35 in all of 2020, and today’s deal is just $5 above the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether your TV has a built-in smart operating system, or it’s lacking in that area, having a dedicated streaming media player is the way to go. Amazon will constantly update its Fire TV 4K, bringing new features like Apple TV+ to users. You’ll find 4K HDR playback available here, delivering high-quality content to any screen in your house. Plus, it has Alexa built-in, offering easy voice control over your media, as well as your smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Still unsure whether or not the Fire TV Stick 4K is the streaming media player for you? Simon switched away from Apple TV to Amazon’s streamer, so be sure to read his piece that lays out why he made the transition.



