Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet the 24-year-old who’s tracking every broken McDonald’s ice-cream machine in the US

The Verge Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Meet the 24-year-old who’s tracking every broken McDonald’s ice-cream machine in the USPhoto by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

We’ve all been there. You’re craving a McFlurry, or a Shamrock Shake. You drive to McDonald’s, excited to fill yourself up with cold and sugary goodness. But when you finally make it to the counter, you hear those dreaded, devastating words: “The ice cream machine is broken.”

A few hours ago, a 24-year-old software engineer launched McBroken, a website that aims to end such incidents once and for all. The site displays a map of every McDonald’s location in the US, denoted by clusters of dots. Locations with a working ice-cream machine get a green dot; locations without one, a red dot. A column on the right compiles statistics — currently, 7.54 percent of McDonald’s ice-cream machines in the US are broken, as are 15.22 percent of those...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Food & Wine - Published
News video: McDonald's Franchisees Are Tired of Those Broken Ice Cream Machines, Too

McDonald's Franchisees Are Tired of Those Broken Ice Cream Machines, Too 00:55

 A new task force is setting out to "ensure that McDonald's is no longer the butt of the joke."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

McDonald's McDonald's American fast food restaurant chain

Quavo Appears to Pitch McDonald's on His Own 'Meal' Deal Sponsorship

 Quavo appears to wanna be the next Travis Scott or J Balvin ... as far as hamburgers go. The Migos rapper just posted some pics of himself at a McDonald's --..
TMZ.com

NSW halts easing of restrictions after recording 11 new locally-acquired cases

 COVID-19 clusters in southwest Sydney continue to grow, with authorities issuing alerts for Woolworths, Aldi, Bunnings and McDonalds outlets in the area.
SBS
McDonald's Adds New Baked Goods for First Time in Nearly a Decade [Video]

McDonald's Adds New Baked Goods for First Time in Nearly a Decade

An apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll are joining the McCafé menu.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

McFlurry McFlurry Frozen dessert sold by McDonald's

You Might Like


Tweets about this