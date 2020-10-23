Meet the 24-year-old who’s tracking every broken McDonald’s ice-cream machine in the US Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images



We’ve all been there. You’re craving a McFlurry, or a Shamrock Shake. You drive to



A few hours ago, a 24-year-old software engineer launched McBroken, a website that aims to end such incidents once and for all. The site displays a map of every McDonald’s location in the US, denoted by clusters of dots. Locations with a working ice-cream machine get a green dot; locations without one, a red dot. A column on the right compiles statistics — currently, 7.54 percent of McDonald’s ice-cream machines in the US are broken, as are 15.22 percent of those... Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesWe’ve all been there. You’re craving a McFlurry, or a Shamrock Shake. You drive to McDonald’s , excited to fill yourself up with cold and sugary goodness. But when you finally make it to the counter, you hear those dreaded, devastating words: “The ice cream machine is broken.”A few hours ago, a 24-year-old software engineer launched McBroken, a website that aims to end such incidents once and for all. The site displays a map of every McDonald’s location in the US, denoted by clusters of dots. Locations with a working ice-cream machine get a green dot; locations without one, a red dot. A column on the right compiles statistics — currently, 7.54 percent of McDonald’s ice-cream machines in the US are broken, as are 15.22 percent of those... 👓 View full article

