Uber and Lyft lose appeal, ordered again to classify drivers as employees
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Uber and Lyft were ordered by California’s court of appeals to classify their drivers as employees. In a 74-page opinion, the court affirmed the injunction that was issued on August 10th requiring Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as employees within 30 days.
But it’s unlikely this ruling will go into effect before California voters weigh in on a ballot measure, Prop 22, that would exempt Uber, Lyft and other gig economy companies from the state law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors.
"The injunction won’t go into effect until 30 days after the appeals ruling"
The injunction won’t go into effect until 30 days after the appeals ruling. Still, it’s a sign that Uber and Lyft have a lot riding on...
