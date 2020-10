Nordic challenger bank Lunar raises €40M Series C, plans to enter the ‘buy now, pay later’ space Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Lunar, the Nordic challenger bank that started out life as a personal finance manager app (PFM) but acquired a full banking license in 2019, has raised €40 million in Series C funding from existing investors. The injection of capital follows a €20 million Series B disclosed in April this year and comes on the back […] 👓 View full article

