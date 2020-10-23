Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates
Friday, 23 October 2020 () The first custom PS5 plates to alter the PlayStation 5 color scheme have surfaced. PlayStation 5 will launch next month in one colorway with stark white panels or wings surrounding the black innards. These panels can pop-off to reveal the inner workings of the console — allowing owners to access the PS5 expandable storage — but also to customize the look of the new Sony flagship gaming console. Head below for a closer look.