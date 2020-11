You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local TV Buys Gain From Digital Insights: Hudson MX’s Jay Stevens



Local TV advertising is getting more sophisticated with the development of technologies to help media buyers with their decision-making. That development is part of the broader convergence of.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:03 Published 5 days ago Analysis: In Just One Month, UK Facebook Users Tripled Engagement With Anti-Vaxxer Pages



British newspaper The Guardian analyzed user engagement with six popular anti-vaccination Facebook pages from July to August. According to Business Insider, the number of users engaging with.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:52 Published on September 20, 2020

Tweets about this