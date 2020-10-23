Add the PS VR Aim Controller Bundle to your setup at $65 (Reg. $80) Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Pro Distributing (98.9% Positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony PlayStation VR Aim Controller Firewall Zero Hour Bundle for *$64.95 shipped*. Regularly $80 at GameStop and direct from Sony, this bundle currently fetches $72 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped any lower since 2018. Not only does this set score you a copy of the PS VR game, Firewall Zero Hour (regularly $20 on its own), but also the PS VR Aim Controller (currently $75 on Amazon without the game). Compatible with a host of PlayStation VR shooter games, it offers “advanced motion sensing and light tracking technology” in a two-handed controller for heightened virtually reality immersion. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DJI Mavic Mini



$100 off this DJI drone bundle is enticing. Our Manager of Production Eddie Sabatini has and loves this drone. He flys it nearly everyday outside and sometimes, against his better judgment, inside. He.. Credit: Automaker Footage Duration: 02:04 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this

