DVD + Blu-ray from $8: Best of Warner Bros., Star Trek, Back to the Future, more

9to5Toys Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Best of Warner Bros. 20 Film Collection on DVD for *$19.96 Prime shipped*. Normally up to $80, today’s deal drops it to a new all-time low and just $1 per movie. You’ll find a plethora of films from throughout Warner Bros. history here, including Grand Hotel, Ben-Hur, Million Dollar Baby, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and many more. Fans of Warner Bros. will also find a 24-page booklet included, which only further expands your unique collection here. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on Blu-ray.

More Blu-ray deals:

· Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection: *$33* (Reg. $50)

#1 best-seller

· Psycho: Complete 4-Movie Collection: *$13* (Reg. $25)
· Hocus Pocus 4K: *$14* (Reg. $17+)
· Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K: *$41.50* (Reg. up to $55)

#1 best-seller

· Chernobyl 4K: *$35 *(Reg. $45)
· The Jungle Book: *$8* (Reg. $14)
· Beverly Hills Cop 4K: *$20* (Reg. $24)
· Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets 4K: *$10* (Reg. $20+)
· Coming to America 4K: *$20* (Reg. $24)
· Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures: *$30* (Reg. $40)
· Star Trek: Picard – Season One: *$35* (Reg. $45)
· Jigsaw 4K: *$10* (Reg. $20)
· Rambo: First Blood: *$5* (Reg. $10)

While you’re at it, be sure to shop the latest iTunes and Microsoft movie sales. Prices start at *$5*, meaning you can bolster your library without spending a ton. All purchases are digitally added to your account instantly and you won’t have to wait on shipping at all.

More on Best of Warner Bros.:



This box set pays homage to one of the most iconic all American movie studios, Warner Brothers, with 20 Warners Best Picture winners. Contents include Mrs. Miniver (1942), The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), An American in Paris (1951), One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), Chariots of Fire (1981), Million Dollar Baby (2004) and The Departed (2006). 20 Best Picture™ Winners on 23 Discs!
