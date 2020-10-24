Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung thinks its new 85-inch Interactive Display is the digital whiteboard for the COVID-19 classroom

The Verge Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Samsung thinks its new 85-inch Interactive Display is the digital whiteboard for the COVID-19 classroomSamsung

Samsung would like you to believe its new 85-inch Interactive Display can bridge the gap between students in the classroom and students studying at home, now that blended-learning is the new normal across the country. In reality, it’s just a slightly bigger digital whiteboard — but assuming it doesn’t cost too much, the tweaked vision does sound intriguing.

Now that COVID-19 has swept the country, some students are huddling around tiny Chromebook screens at home while others stay in class, and Samsung’s internet-connected digital whiteboard promises to let students and teachers collaborate with each other, whether they’re in that classroom drawing on the board or adding to it in real-time from their laptop at home. The goal here isn’t to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Toyota Venza XLE Exterior Design

Toyota Venza XLE Exterior Design 02:12

 With a striking new debut, Toyota is breaking the sameness barrier in the midsize two-row crossover utility vehicle (CUV) category. The all-new 2021 Venza delivers an intuitive driving experience with smooth acceleration, predictable handling, and low noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), all...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Biden hits Trump on COVID, faces noisy protesters

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took his campaign to Minn., where he hit President Donald Trump for comments Trump made about COVID and health care..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Slovakia holds national test but president calls for delay

 Everyone in Slovakia over the age of 10 is to be tested for Covid - but the president is sceptical.
BBC News

Covid: When will it be over and we can do this again?

 Christmas? Spring? A return to life as we knew it could be quite a long way off.
BBC News
Biden: Trump 'has simply given up' on COVID-19 [Video]

Biden: Trump 'has simply given up' on COVID-19

During a campaign stop in Minnesota on Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said President Trump "has simply given up" on COVID-19, and criticized him for comments he made about U.S. doctors earlier in the day.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Scared but socially distant in a Tokyo 'haunted house'

 Could this zombie-inspired experience be for people who want to be frightened but be Covid-19 safe?
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

The new Audi S3 Sportback Driving Video [Video]

The new Audi S3 Sportback Driving Video

The new S3 models display their dynamic character from the very first glance. The front is dominated by the Singleframe with its large rhombus-patterned grille and impressive air inlets, while the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:21Published
CTV Ads At ‘Inflection Point’ Thanks To Ad-Tech Upgrades: Xandr’s Wiseman [Video]

CTV Ads At ‘Inflection Point’ Thanks To Ad-Tech Upgrades: Xandr’s Wiseman

The sale of ads in connected TV environments has reached an "inflection point" because recent advances in software are allowing TV publishers to exert more control and reap more efficiency from the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:35Published
New Fiat 500e Driving Video [Video]

New Fiat 500e Driving Video

Creativity, beauty and substance alone are not enough for a paradigm shift. All of the car’s surroundings, the way everything interacts, are also important. The FCA team has therefore constructed..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:59Published

Tweets about this