The immense popularity of Among Us has not only attracted a deluge of players but also a fair share of hackers. The most recent hack by Eris Loris prompted developer InnerSloth to quickly release an emergency fix. The devs were sprung into action by Loris’s hack which caused players to spam the in-game chat with […] The immense popularity of Among Us has not only attracted a deluge of players but also a fair share of hackers. The most recent hack by Eris Loris prompted developer InnerSloth to quickly release an emergency fix. The devs were sprung into action by Loris’s hack which caused players to spam the in-game chat with […] πŸ‘“ View full article

