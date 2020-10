OnePlus 7 and 7T series gets second software update in a month Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

OnePlus is proactive with its software update cycle for devices. The makes it a point that all of its phones get latest Android security patch and the bugs are fixed. But even for this brand, we are surprised to see them roll out second software in a month. These are available for the OnePlus 7/Pro […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this