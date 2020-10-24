Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Italian authorities are investigating deepfake bots on Telegram

The Verge Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Italian authorities are investigating deepfake bots on TelegramIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Italian Data Protection Authority has started an investigation into the widespread use of bots that generate fake nude images on messaging app Telegram. The news follows an investigation by security firm Sensity, which found that as of July 2020 more than 100,000 faked images had been generated and shared in public Telegram channels.

The bots can generate fake nudes that have watermarks or that show only partial nudity, and users pay to “reveal” the whole image. Users could submit a photo of a woman to the bot and receive a version of the photo back with clothing “removed” and no indication that the image had been altered. And according to Sensity, a limited number of the bot-generated images, most of which are pulled from social...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Telegram (software) Telegram (software) Free cross-platform messenging service

Deepfake bots on Telegram make the work of creating fake nudes dangerously easy

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Researchers have discovered a “deepfake ecosystem” on the messaging app Telegram centered around bots that..
The Verge
Maria Kolesnikova charged with causing harm to Belarusian national security [Video]

Maria Kolesnikova charged with causing harm to Belarusian national security

The Investigative Committee of Belarus released the information on their official Telegram channel:

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:49Published
What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests? [Video]

What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests?

From Twitter to Telegram, people in Belarus have been using social media to galvanise their movement. Here in #TheCube we speak with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya about internet shutdowns, why social media has been crucial, and what's next for Belarus.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 24:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Italian authorities are investigating deepfake bots on Telegram

Italian authorities are investigating deepfake bots on Telegram Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The Italian Data Protection Authority has started an investigation into the widespread use of bots that generate fake...
The Verge

DeepNude-Like Bots On Telegram Have Created 100K+ Deepfake Nudes

 Sensity, a visual threat intelligence firm, has discovered a malicious network of deepfake bots on the Telegram messaging app. These bots allow users to create...
Fossbytes

Bombay High Court seeks details on Telegram deepfake bots that create nude photos of women

 Until recently Telegram app was considered to be safer than WhatsApp, but the deepfake revelation has raised a big question on the safety and security of social...
DNA


Tweets about this