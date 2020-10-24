|
Italian authorities are investigating deepfake bots on Telegram
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
The Italian Data Protection Authority has started an investigation into the widespread use of bots that generate fake nude images on messaging app Telegram. The news follows an investigation by security firm Sensity, which found that as of July 2020 more than 100,000 faked images had been generated and shared in public Telegram channels.
The bots can generate fake nudes that have watermarks or that show only partial nudity, and users pay to “reveal” the whole image. Users could submit a photo of a woman to the bot and receive a version of the photo back with clothing “removed” and no indication that the image had been altered. And according to Sensity, a limited number of the bot-generated images, most of which are pulled from social...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Telegram (software) Free cross-platform messenging service
Deepfake bots on Telegram make the work of creating fake nudes dangerously easyIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Researchers have discovered a “deepfake ecosystem” on the messaging app Telegram centered around bots that..
The Verge
Maria Kolesnikova charged with causing harm to Belarusian national security
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:49Published
What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 24:13Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this