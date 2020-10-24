|
Netflix’s Rebecca flattens a classic
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Kerry Brown / Netflix
In 1939, Alfred Hitchcock came to Hollywood. The English master of suspense would ply his trade in sunny California, and Rebecca, his first American film, would win him his first and only Oscar. Despite the acclaim, Hitchcock hated Rebecca, as it was his first encounter with American censors and their stodgy Production Code, which made it nearly impossible to accurately adapt the Daphne du Maurier book on which it was based. Still, Hitchcock found a way, and we remember Rebecca now as a classic.
Like other classics, Rebecca has been reinvented many times.* *Director Ben Wheatley’s 2020 adaptation is the latest, and it’s new on Netflix this week. Being shot in the modern era, Wheatley’s film has significantly fewer hurdles to clear, given...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alfred Hitchcock English filmmaker
Beyond James Bond, Sean Connery was the ultimate movie star(CNN)Sean Connery was a movie star, like few before him and practically no one since. Made famous by the role of Bond, James Bond, the Oscar-winning actor..
WorldNews
Little Cathy Brenner in 'The Birds' 'Memba Her?!English actress Veronica Cartwright was only 13 years old when she was cast as the birthday girl Cathy Brenner -- who narrowly escapes the throngs of ferocious..
TMZ.com
Rebecca (2020 film) 2020 British romantic thriller film
Netflix American media service company
New Trailers: The Crown, The Midnight Sky, Run, and moreGillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ | Netflix
I have only watched the new episode of The Mandalorian once (so far) but it is so..
The Verge
Netflix hikes subscription price, boosted by viewer growthStreaming company has added more subscribers in the first nine months of the year that it did in all of 2019.
CBS News
What's Coming to Netflix in November 2020 | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:16Published
Kaali Khuhi- Review | Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Riva Arora| Netflix India
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published
The Verge guide to The MandalorianPhoto by Justin Lubin / Lucasfilm
For a show about a tiny alien, The Mandalorian sure had a huge impact. The first season of the series helped sell..
The Verge
Kerry Brown (historian)
Motion Picture Production Code American film studio self-censorship rules
Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States
Hollywood Celebrities Best Halloween Costumes of 2020Halloween in Hollywood was different this year -- face it, everything's different this year -- but the costumes were still pretty awesome, and in some cases,..
TMZ.com
"Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane"A new film from director David Fincher ("The Social Network") shines a light (in black-and-white) on the Golden Age Hollywood studio system, as screenwriter..
CBS News
Hollywood makeup artist brings her experience with the stars to Tampa
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:12Published
Ben Wheatley English film and TV director
'Rebecca' proves to be the novel that keeps on giving
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21Published
California State in the western United States
Disney’s new skinless robot can blink like a human because why notA robot by Disney Research uses realistic eye movements | Disney Research
Once you get past the fact that it has no skin, the new robot from Disney..
The Verge
America's political future is a California-Texas duelTexas and California represent opposite sides of the policy spectrum and their rivalry shows the broader rivalry between progressive and conservative.
USATODAY.com
L.A. Halloween Party with TikTokers and YouTubers Busted by CopsA Halloween party packed to the gils with TikTokers, YouTubers and many others was unceremoniously broken up by cops after numerous complaints that the bash was..
TMZ.com
In California: EDD director resigns, and nearly 12,000 could become homeless againPlus: It's not too late to send in your California ballot. And if Joe Biden wins the White House, who will Gov. Gavin Newsom pick to replace Sen. Kamala..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this