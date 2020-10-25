|
|
|
Burger King's new 2021 restaurants will have food lockers, conveyor belts that deliver Whoppers to your car, and modern, minimalist dining areas. Take a look inside.
Burger King is rolling out new-look, high-tech stores from 2021, with an emphasis on contactless burger collection. Here's what they'll look like.
|
|
|
Burger King tries reusable packaging 00:24
Burger King will be testing reusable packaging. The packaging will be used for items like Whoppers, Coffee or Soda.
|
|