You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US



the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called β€œmurder.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:22 Published 3 days ago Officers suit up to extract giant hornet nests after people in Indonesia attacked by swarm



Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) volunteers removed two hornet nests in West Sumatra after the swarm attacked residents. Footage filmed on 26 August in Bukittinggi shows a large nest belonging to lesser.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:45 Published on August 31, 2020

Tweets about this