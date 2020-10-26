Home Depot announces ‘Black Friday Improved’ sale starting November 6 [Gallery]
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Home Depot is known for killer sales during Black Friday, but this year is a bit different. Overall, 2020 has been a year to remember for many reasons, but Black Friday sales are also among those to take on a different look this time around. Home Depot is launching its first-ever “Black Friday Improved” sale starting November 6 both in-store and online, while those who use the Home Depot mobile app can start saving as early as today.