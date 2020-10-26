Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Depot announces ‘Black Friday Improved’ sale starting November 6 [Gallery]

9to5Toys Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Home Depot is known for killer sales during Black Friday, but this year is a bit different. Overall, 2020 has been a year to remember for many reasons, but Black Friday sales are also among those to take on a different look this time around. Home Depot is launching its first-ever “Black Friday Improved” sale starting November 6 both in-store and online, while those who use the Home Depot mobile app can start saving as early as today.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published
News video: Home Depot volunteers help build wheelchair ramps

Home Depot volunteers help build wheelchair ramps 01:29

 Home Depot volunteers help build wheelchair ramps

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals [Video]

Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is coming November 27. Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals. Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 sale features a Black Friday price..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
What Cyber Monday Deals Is Walmart Offering? [Video]

What Cyber Monday Deals Is Walmart Offering?

According to Business Insider, Walmart is gearing up for a massive Cyber Monday. Earlier this year Walmart introduced Walmart+. Walmart will introduce new discounts every week leading up to Black..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Best Buy's 2020 Black Friday ad is out [Video]

Best Buy's 2020 Black Friday ad is out

Like Walmart and Target, Best Buy is not waiting until Thanksgiving to start its sales.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Home Depot's Black Friday sale starts November 6, but you can already see the best deals

 Save on home and kitchen appliances, holiday decor, and home improvement tools during Home Depot's Black Friday sale, which starts November 6.
Business Insider


Tweets about this