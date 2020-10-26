Epic claims App Store contract illegal; Facebook Gaming says Apple ‘frustrating’
Monday, 26 October 2020 (
42 minutes ago) Epic Games has stepped up its rhetoric against Apple, claiming that the App Store contract is illegal and that Apple’s view of what is reasonable is “crazy and misguided.”
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney yesterday tweeted his view on the dispute …
more…
