Here’s Why FAU-G vs PUBG Comparison Makes No Sense
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Ever since nCore Games announced FAU-G, people have compared it with Chinese publisher Tencent’s PUBG Mobile. The “FAU-G vs PUBG” debate originated after FAU-G used PM Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” buzzword, following PUBG Mobile’s ban in India for security reasons. But, we should keep in mind that FAU-G is a significantly different game than PUBG Mobile. […]
With all the talk about a made-in-India game to fill the vacuum left by the hugely popular PUBG and the anticipation for Akshay Kumar's Fau-G, there is a Desi game that is already making ripples across..