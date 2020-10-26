Here’s Why FAU-G vs PUBG Comparison Makes No Sense

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Not PUBG and FAU-G but Raji: An Epic Battle is creating ripples | Oneindia News



With all the talk about a made-in-India game to fill the vacuum left by the hugely popular PUBG and the anticipation for Akshay Kumar's Fau-G, there is a Desi game that is already making ripples across.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:22 Published on September 7, 2020

Tweets about this