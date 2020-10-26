NASA discovers water on the surface of the sunlit portion of the Moon
Monday, 26 October 2020 () NASA has made a groundbreaking discovery – confirming the presence of water on the surface of Moon, in the area that is exposed to sunlight. Previously, we knew that water was present as water ice on the dark part of the Moon, and that’s part of the reason that the next mission to the Moon […]
