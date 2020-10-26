Global  
 

NASA discovers water on the surface of the sunlit portion of the Moon

TechCrunch Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
NASA has made a groundbreaking discovery – confirming the presence of water on the surface of Moon, in the area that is exposed to sunlight. Previously, we knew that water was present as water ice on the dark part of the Moon, and that’s part of the reason that the next mission to the Moon […]
 Possibility of life on the Moon has always intrigued the scientists and researchers. Until a decade ago, the Moon was believed to be absolutely dry when a series of findings suggested that our nearest celestial neighbour has traces of water trapped in the surface. Now it has emerged that there may be...

