Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gift this authentic Iron Man helmet while it’s at a new 2020 low of $70 (Save 30%)

9to5Toys Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Marvel Legends Iron Man Helmet for *$69.99 shipped*. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new 2020 low. This Iron Man helmet will make just as great of a gift for the Avengers fan in your life as it would a new addition to your own collection. It features a premium build quality as well as accurate details from the MCU films. While it’s a wearable prop, this helmet will surely look just as great on display as well with its light-up eyes, authentic sound effects, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Real-life Iron Man showcases impressive jet suit by flying over body of water

Real-life Iron Man showcases impressive jet suit by flying over body of water 01:18

 British inventor Richard Browning, the real-life Iron Man, took his impressive jet suit for a spin over a body of water in the UK.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season [Video]

How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season

Over a third of moms plan on making up for 2020 by going over the top and stepping up their "Mrs. Claus" game with the holiday gifts this year, according to new research. Sixty-nine percent of moms..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Man Caught In Crossfire In Brooklyn [Video]

Man Caught In Crossfire In Brooklyn

Police say a 58-year-old man was shot in the head after getting caught between occupants of two vehicles firing at each other early Sunday morning. The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
Iron man-shaped balloon triggers panic in UP's Greater Noida|Oneindia News [Video]

Iron man-shaped balloon triggers panic in UP's Greater Noida|Oneindia News

In a very amusing incident , a balloon sparked panic in a UP town. A balloon in the shape of fictional character Iron Man let loose in the skies triggered panic of an alien invasion among the residents..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this