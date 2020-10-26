|
‘Clear Spaces’ app brings transparent widgets to your iOS 14 home screen
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Apple’s iOS 14 home screen widgets have been a huge hit going beyond the tech community and making their way into the mainstream. We’ve seen some awesome options like Widgetsmith and Pastel to make custom widgets, and Clear Spaces is another handy app to create a customized home screen layout with transparent iPhone widgets.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this