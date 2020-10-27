|
Samsung’s original Galaxy Fold adds some of the Z Fold 2’s smartest features for free
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
One of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2’s coolest new features was the ability to use the phone’s front display as a viewfinder for the back cameras, which could be really useful for things lining up higher-quality selfies. If you’ve wanted that handy way to take better selfies but have been holding on to the original Galaxy Fold, you’re in luck: Samsung is bringing that selfie functionality and a number of other features from the Z Fold 2 to the first Fold through a software update that’s available starting today.
Image: Samsung Samsung will let you use the front screen as a viewfinder for the Fold’s back cameras.
The Fold isn’t just getting a new way to take selfies. The update also brings Capture View Mode,...
