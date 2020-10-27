Global  
 

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year, Steam + Season 7 coming November 4

9to5Toys Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Earlier this year, it was announced that Apex Legends would be coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch, with cross-play also being released. Well, earlier this month, cross-play was indeed released, but the Steam and Switch ports were nowhere in sight. That all changes today…well, for Steam users, that is. Switch gamers, we’re sorry, but it looks like you’ll have to wait till next year. However, Season 7 and Steam support for Apex Legends will be available on November 4, so keep reading to find out all the details on when we can expect the Switch port, and what’s to come in Season 7.

India's growth will be negative or near zero this year: FM Sitharaman

India's growth will be negative or near zero this year: FM Sitharaman 01:26

 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERA Week on Oct 27. She said, "India's growth this year will be negative or near zero. Next year India can be one of the fastest growing economies. Festival season has commenced in India, as a result of which I...

