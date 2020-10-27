Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year, Steam + Season 7 coming November 4

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Earlier this year, it was announced that Apex Legends would be coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch, with cross-play also being released. Well, earlier this month, cross-play was indeed released, but the Steam and Switch ports were nowhere in sight. That all changes today…well, for Steam users, that is. Switch gamers, we’re sorry, but it looks like you’ll have to wait till next year. However, Season 7 and Steam support for Apex Legends will be available on November 4, so keep reading to find out all the details on when we can expect the Switch port, and what’s to come in Season 7.



more…