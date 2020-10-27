|
Behold The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest in all its $350 toy spaceship glory
It might not be the coveted rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure, nor offer quite so many play possibilities as the $800 LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon.
But if you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, whose second season starts Friday, Hasbro’s $350 Razor Crest might just be the greatest Star Wars toy in a very long while. At 30 inches long, 20 inches wide and 10.5 inches tall, it’s a big enough to re-enact a whole bunch of the Disney+ show’s iconic scenes inside its cockpit and cargo hold — using standard 3.75-inch figures — and the entire ship is chock-full of details.
You’ll find a packed weapons locker, a carbonite freezing chamber and Baby Yoda’s hiding place inside, plus seventeen different panels you can remove to...
