Behold The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest in all its $350 toy spaceship glory

But if you're a fan of The Mandalorian , whose second season starts Friday, Hasbro 's $350 Razor Crest might just be the greatest Star Wars toy in a very long while. At 30 inches long, 20 inches wide and 10.5 inches tall, it's a big enough to re-enact a whole bunch of the Disney+ show's iconic scenes inside its cockpit and cargo hold — using standard 3.75-inch figures — and the entire ship is chock-full of details.You'll find a packed weapons locker, a carbonite freezing chamber and Baby Yoda 's hiding place inside, plus seventeen different panels you can remove to...


