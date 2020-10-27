Popular photo book app ‘Motif’ updated with easier navigation, express mode, more
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Motif is a popular photo book printing service from the company responsible for printing Apple’s photo books in the past. The Motif app for iOS was updated today with major changes to its interface, including an Express Project Creation mode, revamped photo browser, and more.
