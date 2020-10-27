Global  
 

Popular photo book app 'Motif' updated with easier navigation, express mode, more

9to5Mac Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Motif is a popular photo book printing service from the company responsible for printing Apple’s photo books in the past. The Motif app for iOS was updated today with major changes to its interface, including an Express Project Creation mode, revamped photo browser, and more.

