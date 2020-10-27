Global  
 

Why ‘Among Us’ Players Won’t Get This Special Feature Anytime Soon?

Fossbytes Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Among Us is one of those indie games that grabbed millions of players around the world quite instantly. The game is developed by InnerSloth, a three-person team that is trying really hard to keep up with players’ requests. However, there’s one special demand from players that developers can’t fulfill right now, which is ‘Custom map […]
