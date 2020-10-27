Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google is partnering with the Associated Press for election results

The Verge Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Google is partnering with the Associated Press for election resultsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google is partnering with the Associated Press to provide authoritative results for next week’s election alongside other voting-related features. Searching for election results will bring up a dedicated feature with up-to-date information, either on the web or through Google Assistant on smart speakers.

This is the latest of several attempts to prepare for a potentially chaotic voting and vote-counting process. Google announced last month that it would ban US election-related ads after the polls close on November 3rd, attempting to forestall candidates prematurely claiming victory. It’s published updates on potential hacking campaigns relating to the election, added panels on YouTube addressing voting-related misinformation, and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: YouTube Plans to Add Election Day Warning ‘Results May Not be Final’

YouTube Plans to Add Election Day Warning ‘Results May Not be Final’ 00:59

 In the race for the White House, YouTube is one of several companies trying to keep the peace as the election results roll in.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

Small businesses say they can't afford to compete on Google

 Some say their companies don't show up in Google searches unless they pay heavily on ads.
CBS News

Google Meet users can now replace background with an image

 Technology giant has added a new feature to its video-calling platform Google Meet. As announced in a blog post, users of can replace background with an image..
WorldNews

Google Meet will now let you use custom backgrounds on video calls

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet videoconferencing platform, the company announced in a..
The Verge

Woot is selling refurbished Pixelbook Go laptops that don’t have Google branding

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Woot is selling a batch of refurbished Pixelbook Go laptops starting at $530 for the base model with an Intel Core..
The Verge

Budget roundup: the latest low-cost cameras

 Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

These days, most of us tend to use our smartphone cameras for our full-time photographing needs rather than buy..
The Verge

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Apple TV is coming to Xbox consoles on November 10th

 Apple TV will debut on Xbox consoles next month, just in time for the Xbox Series X and Series S launch. The new Apple TV app will be available across Xbox One,..
The Verge

Baby Shark becomes YouTube's most-watched video of all time

 The children's song overtakes Latin pop smash Despacito to become the site's most-viewed video ever.
BBC News

What to Expect From Facebook, Twitter and YouTube on Election Day

 The sites are key conduits for communication and information. Here’s how they plan to handle the challenges facing them before, on and after Tuesday.
NYTimes.com

YouTube brings in $5 billion in ad revenue as Alphabet and Google bounce back

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google parent company Alphabet’s third quarter revenue increased 14 percent from the year before, led by a..
The Verge

First iPhone 12 mini hands-on video shows just how tiny it is

 Image: George Buhnici (YouTube)

After launching two identically sized phones — the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro — last week, Apple will next start taking..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

How to follow election night results [Video]

How to follow election night results

How to follow election night results

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:58Published
Top 10 Contested Elections In History [Video]

Top 10 Contested Elections In History

All's fair in love and politics. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most infamous and consequential cases in which election results were challenged by one or more candidates.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:57Published
Political parties may challenge Arizona election results in court [Video]

Political parties may challenge Arizona election results in court

Political parties may challenge Arizona election results in court.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:42Published

Tweets about this