Google is partnering with the Associated Press for election results
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google is partnering with the Associated Press to provide authoritative results for next week’s election alongside other voting-related features. Searching for election results will bring up a dedicated feature with up-to-date information, either on the web or through Google Assistant on smart speakers.
This is the latest of several attempts to prepare for a potentially chaotic voting and vote-counting process. Google announced last month that it would ban US election-related ads after the polls close on November 3rd, attempting to forestall candidates prematurely claiming victory. It’s published updates on potential hacking campaigns relating to the election, added panels on YouTube addressing voting-related misinformation, and...
