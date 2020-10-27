Global  
 

Facebook Cloud Gaming service now out for Android, Web but iPhone users need to wait

BGR India Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Everybody wants to cloud gaming these days and Facebook too wants to be a part of the hype train. After Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Streaming, it is Facebook who announces its Cloud Gaming service. Yes, Facebook now lets you play games on its platform and that means you can catch up with the […]
 Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a...

