Top Facebook India executive Ankhi Das leaves the company

TechCrunch Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Ankhi Das, a top Facebook executive in India, is leaving the company on Tuesday months after she was alleged to interfere in the company’s hate speech policy in the country to show favoritism to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Facebook has denied the allegations, and people close to Das (pictured above) said her departure was […]
