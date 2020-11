Micromax’s new In-series phones to launch with MediaTek chipsets Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Micromax is set to make a comeback in the Indian market. The company will unveil two new ‘In series’ smartphones on November 3. As per a listing on the benchmarking website Geekbench, one of the phones will be named Micromax In 1a. The other phone is expected to be called Micromax In 1. Micromax has […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources OnePlus 8T launch event set for October 14



OnePlus will announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14 at an event due to take place at 10 am ET. According to The Verge, the smartphone company promises that the phone will.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published on September 21, 2020

Tweets about this